MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,069. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.49.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

