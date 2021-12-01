Brokerages Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.90 Million

Equities analysts predict that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post sales of $29.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $104.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.93 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

DCBO traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.08. 253,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Docebo by 44.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth about $16,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

