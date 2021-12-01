NKN (NKN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.42 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. NKN has a total market cap of $349.64 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NKN has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.91 or 0.00208158 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00110450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00730719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.