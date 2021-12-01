Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $562.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $562.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $577.16 million. Five Below reported sales of $476.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $14.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.19. 1,254,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,387. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. Five Below has a one year low of $153.34 and a one year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

