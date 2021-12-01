Analysts Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $53.27

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,790. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 140.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,125,000 after buying an additional 3,423,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 9.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,910,000 after buying an additional 113,787 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 42.1% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after buying an additional 351,302 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

