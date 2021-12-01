The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $174.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $143.11 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.