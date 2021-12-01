Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth about $19,950,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth about $10,018,000. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

TLRY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 29,234,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

