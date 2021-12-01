Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

