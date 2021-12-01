UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UFPI traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

