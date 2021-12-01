Fuse Network (FUSE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.92 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $23.70 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

