GHOSTPRISM Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $8.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.