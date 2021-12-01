FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00235062 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.