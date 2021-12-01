MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $10.14 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $349,383.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00005932 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,817 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

