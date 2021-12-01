Ampleforth Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $9.05 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $131.24 million and $9.05 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.80 or 0.00024154 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,511,743 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

