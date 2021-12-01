Gentarium Market Capitalization Tops $142,026.76 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Gentarium has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $142,026.76 and approximately $20.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064091 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,548.37 or 0.07962387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.46 or 1.00086346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,922,871 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

