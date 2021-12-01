Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DLNG stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 23,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,211. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

