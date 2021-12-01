Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Up 89.5% in November

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the October 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,347.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEMTF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NEMTF stock remained flat at $$127.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

