Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 95.2% in November

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Omni-Lite Industries Canada
