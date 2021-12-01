Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 95.2% in November

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF remained flat at $$0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

