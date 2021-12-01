Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,163,894. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

