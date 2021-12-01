Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €151.13 ($171.73).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($162.50) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €134.62. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.