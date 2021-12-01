KARMA Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 0% against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $36.08 million and $32.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005960 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050407 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.