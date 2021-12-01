CertiK Price Up 49.3% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $154.43 million and approximately $444.53 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00095014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.01 or 0.07948664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,311.08 or 1.00141970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021510 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,498,018 coins and its circulating supply is 59,545,598 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

