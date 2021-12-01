RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 706,500 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the October 31st total of 344,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter worth $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 893,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,977. RedBall Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

