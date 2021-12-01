Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Krones stock remained flat at $$50.12 on Wednesday. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Krones has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

