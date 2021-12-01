Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Rises By 100.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELLO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ellomay Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

