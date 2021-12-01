Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 98.7% in November

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

