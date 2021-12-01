Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 98.7% in November

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the October 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,527. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $928.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
