Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

HCAT traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 382,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,202,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

