Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

INSM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.69. 1,006,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. Insmed has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.