Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Sell

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 832,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,059. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.92 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,895 shares of company stock worth $249,481 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 790,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 656,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 588,483 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

