Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MSB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 66,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,507. Mesabi Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 248.16% and a net margin of 93.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.62%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

