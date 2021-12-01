Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 1,376,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Nickel Creek Platinum
