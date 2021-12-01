Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 1,376,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,379. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals mineral properties. It focuses on its Nickel Shaw project. The company was founded by John Lee on April 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

