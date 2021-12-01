Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,450,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 654,479 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $3,382,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 836,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,972,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,208,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 1,044,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

