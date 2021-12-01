Sether One Day Volume Reaches $2,127.00 (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Sether coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $708,660.33 and $2,127.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sether has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00044496 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00235862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00089058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

