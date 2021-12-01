Arqma Hits Market Cap of $612,910.88 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Arqma has a total market cap of $612,910.88 and $703.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.12 or 0.08023623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.48 or 0.00364422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.27 or 0.00998592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00083682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.38 or 0.00404464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.96 or 0.00401978 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,562,631 coins and its circulating supply is 11,518,087 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

