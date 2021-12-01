PKG Token (PKG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,760.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $283,811.62 and $1,760.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00095365 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.87 or 0.07962019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,161.72 or 0.99919937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021543 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

