Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $38.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.54.

A number of analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 1,219,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.