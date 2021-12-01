Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 19,447,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
