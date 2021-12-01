Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Li Auto updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $35.10. 19,447,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.