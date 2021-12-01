Zacks: Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LexinFintech.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. DBS Vickers cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,684. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 780,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

