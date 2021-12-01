Short Interest in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Declines By 53.5%

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. 818,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,285. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

