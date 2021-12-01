Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $307.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.44 million and the highest is $335.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 434,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,930. Enova International has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enova International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

