DREP Market Capitalization Tops $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.