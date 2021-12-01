My DeFi Pet Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00003634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

