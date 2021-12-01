Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 975,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 149,031 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 1,586,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

