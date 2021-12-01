NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.95

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $90.95 and last traded at $91.07, with a volume of 579972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

