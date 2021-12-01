Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $146.54 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.17 or 0.00016043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,170.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.67 or 0.08017511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00364393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.56 or 0.00997986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00405152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00401433 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,977,823 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

