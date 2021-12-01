Exeedme 1-Day Volume Tops $2.29 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $40.35 million and $2.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.