Mate (MATE) One Day Volume Hits $126,167.00

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a market cap of $243,116.99 and $126,167.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mate has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00071569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.86 or 0.07940879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.71 or 0.99819815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

