$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 287.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 71,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. 297,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.