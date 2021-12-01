Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 4,746,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,000. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

