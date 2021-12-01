Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

